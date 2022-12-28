Officers Arrest Man Accused Of Ramming Police Car During Traffic Stop

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 9:33 pm
Tulsa and Broken Arrow officers arrested a man they say rammed a police car.
The Tulsa Police fugitive squad wanted to arrest Jonathan Warner for a domestic assault warrant with the help of Broken Arrow Police.
They said that during a traffic stop, Warner put his car in reverse and rammed a police car before running into a house.
Police say they used a K9 to stop Warner and arrest him.
