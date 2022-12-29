Muscogee Creek National Council Approves Agreement For New Low-Water Dam

By: News On 6

Plans to build a new low-water dam to create a new lake on the Arkansas River is a step closer becoming a reality.

The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an $8.2 million agreement to help complete the project.

When the dam is completed, it'll create a new lake in the river from 71st to 101st streets.

Tulsa city leaders say the project will have a positive economic impact on the area when it's complete.

Construction is supposed to begin in 2025 and be finished in 2027.