Muscogee Creek National Council Approves Agreement For New Low-Water Dam

Thursday, December 29th 2022, 6:20 am
Plans to build a new low-water dam to create a new lake on the Arkansas River is a step closer becoming a reality.
The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an $8.2 million agreement to help complete the project.
When the dam is completed, it'll create a new lake in the river from 71st to 101st streets.
Tulsa city leaders say the project will have a positive economic impact on the area when it's complete.
Construction is supposed to begin in 2025 and be finished in 2027.
