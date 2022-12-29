Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

By: News On 6

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore.

The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews said the driver of the truck misjudged how close he was to the ditch and when the trailer slipped into it, it pulled the cab in too.

The truck has to be unloaded before the recovery crew can move it, so the crew decided to wait until sunrise.

Officials say nobody was injured in the crash.