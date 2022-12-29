Train Hits RV Stuck On Tracks In Claremore


Thursday, December 29th 2022, 7:16 am

CLAREMORE, Okla. -

Nobody was injured after a train ran into an RV that was stuck on some train tracks in Claremore.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on the tracks that cross Route 66, also known as Lynn Riggs boulevard.

Nobody was injured in the crash, and it is currently unclear what led to the vehicle breaking down on the tracks.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

