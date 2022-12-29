Train Hits RV Stuck On Tracks In Claremore

By: News On 6

Nobody was injured after a train ran into an RV that was stuck on some train tracks in Claremore.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on the tracks that cross Route 66, also known as Lynn Riggs boulevard.

Nobody was injured in the crash, and it is currently unclear what led to the vehicle breaking down on the tracks.





