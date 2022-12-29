Travel Frustrations Continue At Tulsa International Airport

By: News On 6

The travel frustrations continue across the country and in Tulsa on Thursday morning as people deal with cancellations and delays.

For another day, every single Southwest Airlines flight except one has already been canceled at Tulsa International Airport. On Wednesday, 2,400 flights were canceled across the country by Southwest alone.

The other issue that travelers have been facing has been baggage. On Wednesday, bags were stacked to the ceiling inside the Southwest baggage claim office at the airport. Southwest customers trickled in throughout the day to see if their luggage had made it to Tulsa.

Some travelers were reunited with their bags, some were reunited with half their luggage and some were left empty-handed and still wondering where their luggage is.

"It's been real stressful. I've just been trying to take it one day at a time, keep trying to call the numbers, keep trying to get through, calling different airports," said traveler Jamica Moore.

Southwest is currently flying a very limited schedule as it works to get caught up and says it is planning to be back on track by next week.