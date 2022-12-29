Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River

The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water.

A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.

City leaders expect the dam and the lake it creates to spur a new wave of economic development on both sides of the river, especially with the long delayed outlet mall on the West side back under construction.

The Muscogee Creeks have substantial real estate on both sides of the river.

The funding now committed includes $64 million from Tulsa, $17 million from Jenks, $16 million from the federal Department of Transportation, and $8 million from the Muscogee Creek Nation.

The second dam will be similar to the one near 31st and Riverside now being rebuilt to modern safety standards.

The upstream dam already has well developed trails on both sides, and the federal funding is paying for an extension of trails to reach the one downstream.

The new lake will back up to the aquarium and outlet mall, to Riverwalk Crossing and the River Spirit Casino. Planning and construction will take at least five years.