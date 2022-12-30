Tulsa Firefighters Extinguish Early-Morning House Fire

By: News On 6

Firefighters battled an early-morning fire at a home in Tulsa on Friday.

According to Tulsa firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1 a.m. at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue.

Officials say the woman who was living in the home woke up to the smell of smoke and was able to escape without injury.

Fire officials say the blaze damaged several rooms in the back of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.