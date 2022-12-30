Tulsa Fire Department Investigates Arson At Dispensary


Friday, December 30th 2022, 6:10 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for help finding the people who started a fire at a dispensary near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue.

Investigators shared surveillance video from 3leafs Dispensary that shows the two starting the fire.

Police say the arson, which happened last week, caused about $500 worth of damage.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

