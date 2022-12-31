Wild Heart Ranch In Claremore Working To Save Eagle Who Was Rescued For Second Time

Wild Heart Ranch In Claremore Working To Save Eagle Who Was Rescued For 2nd Time

The Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue said it's doing everything it can to save a hurt bald eagle.

The ranch named the bald eagle Clay, after a game warden who passed away.

The eagle was first rescued by the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue in April when he was first rescued from a creek in Nowata.

"He was one of the eagles that flew over the game warden's land that he would tell me about, two days after he passes, one of them comes to me," said Director Annette King.

King said the ranch worked to fix Clay's broken wing and he was able to be released.

Then just this week she got a call that there was an eagle found in the same creek in Nowata. She said she immediately thought it was Clay.

"I held up the eagle hood and he stuck his head in it, I held up a bowl of water, and he drank from it, a wild animal doesn't know what a bowl is," she said.

She said it looks like Clay was in a fight with another Eagle and he's in bad shape.

He has several infections and a badly hurt foot, Kind said. "I've got a lot of experience. I know enough to know this could go either way. He's got a 50/50 shot right now saving that foot."

King said if they can't save the foot, they could lose Clay. "I'm pushing the envelope with dedication and just sheer will, this bird is special to me he's named for a good friend, a good man."

She said saving Clay is personal, and she's going to do everything she can to help him.

She is in charge of rehabbing and taking care of Clay, but all decisions about birds in captivity are done through the Federal Department of Interior Wildlife Services, King explained.

"I just can't accept that he came here to die. I just refuse to accept that right now, but we will make whatever decision is best for the bird, and that is the only decision we will make," she said.

The ranch is accepting donations to help feed the three eagles it is rehabbing at this time.