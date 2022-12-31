Bartlesville Police Offer 'Safe Ride Program' Within City Limits On New Year's Eve

-

Last New Year's Eve, Bartlesville Police only had one DUI arrest and the year before, they had none.

That's thanks in part to a highly successful program where officers will pick up drunk drivers and take them home anywhere in the city.

Wherever you are in town on New Year's Eve, Bartlesville Police will come and pick you up and take you home. No gimmicks and no questions asked; just a safe ride.

“You call, we give you a ride home, and that’s all it is.” Sergeant Chris Neal has been with the Bartlesville Police Department for more than a decade. In that time, he’s seen the dangers of driving drunk or high.

"The dangers go so much further beyond an accident or you spending a night in jail. The dangers go into you having financial hardships, family hardships, going through that with your family," he said.

Sgt. Neal said those crashes can also be deadly.

"The main thing, in my opinion, when you get a call is you want to get there before the accident happens," he said.

In 2018, Chief Tracy Roles started a safe ride program where officers will pick you up and take you home anywhere in Bartlesville city limits.

The program has become more popular each year, with nine people taking advantage last NYE.

Neal said the rides are also a way to build trust with the community.

"Having this positive light where people who normally don't deal with law enforcement can get out there and have a night out, and the experience is good," he said.

He said officers are ready to buckle up, drive through town, and get you home.

Police are offering those safe rides from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Just call dispatch at 918-338-4001 and they’ll take you home for free.