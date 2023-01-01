2 Arrested After Allegedly Making Death Threats Toward Tulsa Family

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police have arrested two people after they allegedly made death threats to a Tulsa family.

Tulsa Police said on Friday at around 4:15 p.m., an 11-year-old ran into a QuikTrip near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive and told employees that one of the suspects was in a nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and had threatened to kill their family.

The employees relayed the information to 911, and police responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments near the QuikTrip.

Police secured the scene and began searching for the suspects who fled the scene, police said.

The family of the 11-year-old pointed out where the suspect, Ayden Brown, was living with Brittany Alexander.

Police said the investigation revealed that Brown was in a dispute with the family because of gang associations, and the feud intensified after Alexander's car, a gun and some of their drugs were stolen.

Both Alexander and Brown demanded the return of the car and property, and the couple threatened to kill two of the 11-year-old children and their father, TPD said.

Police were able to locate the couple at another apartment in the complex before a standoff began, resulting in the couple surrendering to authorities.

The couple was arrested on complaints of threatening an act of violence and commission of a gang crime, police said.

Police said Brown was also booked on the complaints of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm AFCF.