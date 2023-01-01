Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse In Sapulpa Closes

By: News On 6

A popular Sapulpa steakhouse has closed its doors for the last time after 60 years in business.

Freddie's barbeque and steakhouse started in 1962 when Fred Joseph began cooking in the back of a grocery store.

Joseph's nephew, Edmond "Tex" Slyman, took over 10 years later and moved the restaurant to Route 66.

His family made the decision to close the restaurant after Slyman's death in July.