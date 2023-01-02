Local Gym Preparing For Influx Of New Members After New Year

-

The new year is a busy time for gyms around the country as more people kick off their New Year’s resolutions.

Obtain Strength in Tulsa says they’ve been getting ready by making sure they have enough equipment for everyone who walks through the doors this year.

"We usually have a pretty big increase with people coming into the facility, we're always making sure that the gym is ready to handle the little surge that we have in January," said Michael Kory, the owner of Obtain Strength.

Part of getting ready for more people means having enough space for everyone to get their workout in.

"Making sure we have plenty of equipment, plenty of cleaning products of course, but just making sure we have more equipment, so you don't go to one of those gyms where you're waiting 20, 30 minutes for like a squat rack or a bench press," said Kory.

Kory says it’s important to get yourself out there.

"I think maybe the best thing would be just not doing too much too soon,” Kory said. “So maybe if going to the gym three to four times a week might seem kind of daunting, maybe just start with twice a week and just building from there, building those good habits."

Gym manager Caleb Riedinger says the best way to stick with going to the gym is to make it fun.

"When you're first showing up you kind of just want to slowly get the heart rate going and nothing too intense because the fastest way to burn out is to throw everything at it and hate the workouts,” said Riedinger. “You got to kind of enjoy the process.”

Riedinger say when it comes to being active in the new year, consistency is key.

“It's not about having the craziest, hardest workout out there, it's more so just being consistent with it,” said Riedinger.