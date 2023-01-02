Local Real Estate Agents Talk About Buying, Selling In 2023

-

The past few years of real estate have been very unpredictable, but local real estate agents think 2023 will be a better year for everyone.

After years of ups and downs, real estate agents said 2023 is finally a good time if you're looking to buy or to sell.

Jamie Mayes and her three kids are busy making sure every puzzle piece finds its place. She is renting her current home in Tulsa after moving here a few years ago and selling her house in 2020.

"It took a little time to sell but it did sell, and I chose to rent because I didn't want to make a quick decision," she said.

Cindy Morrison is Jamie's real estate agent. "The last two years have been crazy," said Morrison.

Morrison said low interest rates and people wanting change during COVID led to a mad dash to sell houses and many unable to buy without a ton of competition.

But she said here in Tulsa, that's finally slowing down.

"We have seen real estate market change in some areas in the country, but not in Tulsa. It's still a strong market," she said.

She just sold a luxury South Tulsa home.

She said buyers can now ask for more instead of being afraid of losing the contract, and sellers are seeing their homes retain value.

Even with higher interest rates, she said refinancing is always an option and now is a much better time to stop paying rent.

"Marry the house, date the rate," Morrison said.

That means buyers like Mayes can make sure her new home is the perfect fit.

"Being patient is a really good thing," she said.﻿

Cindy said buying luxury is actually better than it was last year.