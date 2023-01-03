Oklahoma Wedding Planners Prepare For Busiest Time Of Year

-

Wedding planners are getting ready for what they say is the busiest time of year.

The time between Thanksgiving and New Years is when the most engagements happen.

That surge means wedding planners see more couples coming through their doors.

"Typically next week is when we'll see our busiest outpour, when everybody is back to work, they have shared all the news with their friends and family, and now they're ready to jump into the wedding planning," said Sharon Holm, the Owner of Tulsa Weddings and Design.

Holm said the first step of wedding planning should be getting the guest list nailed down.

"Once you have that guest list made, then you have to talk to everyone who is going to be involved with the budget, and establish a budget that is fair, that you guys can work within," said Holm.

She said that even though many of the people who got engaged before the pandemic were married this year, some venues are still booked up.

"If you are looking at a 2023 wedding date, please note that most Saturdays at venues have been reserved for a while, part of that is due to COVID, but also look at other dates of the week,” said Holm. “I didn't think many people would come to a Wednesday wedding at noon, but they show up, and they come."

Holm also wants couples to consider how inflation could impact their big day, and to be prepared during their planning.

"Travelling, having your guests come in, hotels, everything has increased, and does not look like it's going to go down anytime soon,” Holm said. “Many prices will go up for 2023."

One of the best ways to tackle the rise in prices is to cut down the number of people who are on the guest list.

"Don't be afraid to make those hard choices and decisions to make sure your budget stretches that you want and that you have the wedding day you envision," said Holm.

While couples often feel a sense of urgency before the big day, Holm said try to slow down and take it one step at a time and enjoy the process.