Texas Twins Born In Different Years

By: News On 6

Twins usually have the same birthday, but a family in Texas just welcomed twin daughters who not only were born just minutes apart, but on different days and different years.

Fraternal twins Annie Jo (Baby A) and Effie Rose (Baby B) were born at Texas Health Denton, with Annie being the last baby of 2022 and Effie being the first of 2023.

They were born only six minutes apart and parents Kali and Cliff told their local news station they will be celebrating birthdays on both days.