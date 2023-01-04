Cooking Corner: Moroccan Spiced Shrimp, Tomato & Onions

Wednesday, January 4th 2023, 1:57 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
On Wednesday, News On 6 welcomed back Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center and he shared how to make a Moroccan Spiced Shrimp on Couscous.
Ingredients:
1# 21/25 Shrimp, peeled and deveined
¾ cup Tomatoes, diced
½ cup Onions, diced
3 tabl Olive Oil
1 tabl Garlic, minced
1 tabl Parsley, chopped
2 tabl Moroccan spice
½ cup Chicken broth
Method:
Heat oil in non-stick skillet; add garlic, onions & shrimp; cook until shrimp is pink and firm.Add Moroccan spice, parsley and tomatoes and cook until blended, approximately 1 minute.
Couscous
1½ cups Couscous
3 cups Chicken broth, boiling
½ cup Golden raisins
½ cup Almonds, sliced
Method:
Pour couscous, raisins, almonds & chopped parsley into metal bowl; add boiling chicken broth and stir to combine; cover with plastic wrap and allow to absorb the liquid for approximately 10 minutes. Uncover and fluff with spatula; spoon into serving dish and top with Moroccan shrimp mixture. Garnish with chopped parsley
Moroccan Spice
2 tablespoons brown sugar
4 teaspoons paprika
4 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne
Enjoy!!
Chef Devin Levine CEC
Executive Chef
BOK Center Arena & Cox Business Convention Center
January 4th, 2023
