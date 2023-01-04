Cooking Corner: Moroccan Spiced Shrimp, Tomato & Onions


Wednesday, January 4th 2023, 1:57 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Wednesday, News On 6 welcomed back Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center and he shared how to make a Moroccan Spiced Shrimp on Couscous.

For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.

Ingredients:

1#                         21/25 Shrimp, peeled and deveined

¾ cup                  Tomatoes, diced

½ cup                  Onions, diced

3 tabl                   Olive Oil

1 tabl                   Garlic, minced

1 tabl                   Parsley, chopped

2 tabl                   Moroccan spice

½ cup                  Chicken broth

Method:

Heat oil in non-stick skillet; add garlic, onions & shrimp; cook until shrimp is pink and firm.Add Moroccan spice, parsley and tomatoes and cook until blended, approximately 1 minute.

Couscous

1½ cups                             Couscous

3 cups                 Chicken broth, boiling

½ cup                  Golden raisins

½ cup                  Almonds, sliced

Method:

Pour couscous, raisins, almonds & chopped parsley into metal bowl; add boiling chicken broth and stir to combine; cover with plastic wrap and allow to absorb the liquid for approximately 10 minutes. Uncover and fluff with spatula; spoon into serving dish and top with Moroccan shrimp mixture. Garnish with chopped parsley

Moroccan Spice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

4 teaspoons paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne

Enjoy!!

Chef Devin Levine CEC

Executive Chef

BOK Center Arena & Cox Business Convention Center
