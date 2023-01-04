Community Mourns The Loss Of Long-Time Broken Arrow Coach

-

The people of Broken Arrow are heartbroken after a long-time coach passes away.

Those who knew him best say, Scott Morgan, known as “Coach Mo”, was one of those people you never forget. They say not only was he a great coach, but he was also a great person. Morgan was a football and track coach in Oklahoma for 32 years, 28 of those in Broken Arrow.

His former players say they are devastated.

"When I heard the news, it was crushing,” said David Reinke, who played for Morgan 20 years ago. “And then I started thinking about all the times and reminiscing. My high school career had a lot to do with how he coached."

Not only did his players respect him, but so did the other coaches he worked alongside.

"Just a kind, gentle soul, and he could motivate people to get things done but always wanted to have fun,” said Kevin Taylor, who worked with Morgan 20 years ago. “And it was just a pleasure to be part of that staff and working with him years ago."

Morgan was known as a man who adored his students, his athletes, and his family.

"Coach Morgan was the eternal optimist, a very positive person, his attitude, he was an encourager, a motivator, he loved his family," said Steve Dunn, the Assistant Superintendent for Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Reinke said the lessons Morgan taught him still ring true 20 years later and changed his life forever.

"Now I coach, and I coach my boy,” said Reinke. “Part of the reason, he has definitely shaped the way I coach, is that hey, have fun with the guys and have a good time and enjoy it, and at the same time, you know when to be serious."

His colleagues say they admired how he lived his life- and his legacy will continue to live on in the lives he touched.

"There's really not a greater way to spend your life than serving other people,” said Dunn. “And that was Scott Morgan, in a nutshell, just he was a servant leader, he invested everything he had into his family, into his students and into his athletes. I think that his legacy will live on, obviously in his family but also in the students and the coaches he was able to impact on a daily basis."