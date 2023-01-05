Oklahoma Soldier Remembered After Motorcycle Wreck On New Year's Eve

-

We're learning more about a young Oklahoma soldier killed in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa.

The wreck happened on New Year's Eve, just a week after Mark Calcut Jr. proposed to his girlfriend.

Tulsa Police are still investigating, but officers said they know the victim's speed played a role in the accident.

Mark Calcut Jr. is being remembered by friends and others who knew him as someone who lived a life of service.

Oklahoma National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma, said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s family, friends and the Soldiers he served alongside.”

The Guard said Mark first joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 2017 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, then transferred to the Oklahoma Army National Guard almost three years ago.

Aside from his service in the military, Mark worked at Team One Automotive in Broken Arrow, where coworkers said he was a service advisor.

The company said in a post, "...Mark was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face and brought joy to those around him. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and was the fiancé of his soulmate, Sabreena. We will always remember Mark for his infectious smile, his laughter, and the light he brought into the world. He will be deeply missed by all of us at our company and by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him, including our customers."

Outside of work, Mark made friends with the Route 66 Chapter Harley Owners group too.

"I don't have the words to express how much Mark... meant to everyone who loved and cared about him...Thankful I got to hug you on Thursday and so glad you proposed to Sabreena Mariah Sutton a week earlier than you had planned.. Please keep Marks family and friends in your prayers," Jennifer Swarer said on Facebook.

Mark's funeral will be Saturday in Broken Arrow. A fundraiser has been set up to help his fiance and their son during this time; click here for a link.