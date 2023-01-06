Muscogee Nation Recovers Stolen Property From Home Near Hanna

-

The Muscogee Nation said it is investigating one of its largest theft cases, involving stolen four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and even a few tractors.

Lighthorse Police recovered the stolen property from a home near Hanna.

"We have over 96,000 citizens. It's not about one of us. It's about all of us as a whole,” Muscogee Nation Spokesman Jason Salsman said.

Salsman said the number of items seized during Wednesday’s search warrant was one of the largest recovery operations the tribe has performed.

"There were multiple dirt bikes, there was a tractor, and we had people out there going, 'My goodness, they stole a tractor,'” Salsman said. “I don't think I've seen anything of this scale that can really compare just in the two- and one-half years that I've been.”

Police also confiscated more than 10 firearms as well as drugs.

Salsman said because of the Supreme Court's decision on tribal jurisdiction, they are able to use and provide resources to perform operations of this scale, which includes help from The Department of Agriculture and the National Crime Insurance Bureau.

"They don't know about all the resources we can provide. We have a search and seizure team. We have divers, rescue team. We have the K-9 unit. We have a SWAT certified team as well that does all kinds of tactical work,” Salsman said.

The Muscogee Nation had a message for both its citizens and criminals.

"We do it for the Muskogee people and we do it with a servant's heart. We're out there to not flash a badge and be intimidating and everything like that. We're out there to say, 'Hey, we're here for you. We're the good guys, we're going to get the bad guys,'” Salsman said.

Lighthorse Police arrested at least one person, but they're not releasing any identities at this time.