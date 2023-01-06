1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Sand Springs Mobile Home

By: News On 6

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Sand Springs.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near west 41st Street and South 161st West Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Several agencies responded, including Sand Springs Fire, Sapulpa Fire and the Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say one person died in the fire and two others were taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is currently unclear.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim and say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.





