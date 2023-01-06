Man Sentenced To 40-Years In Prison For 2020 Murder In Catoosa

Friday, January 6th 2023, 6:58 am
A man has received a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man.
Bradley Bales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to the desecration of a human corpse on Thursday.
The victim, Bart Kutt, was found burned beyond recognition in his home in Catoosa.
Related Story: Rogers Co. Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Suspicious Death Case
Two other suspects, Madison Broyes and Kayla Harcheare are expected to appear in court later this month.
January 6th, 2023
January 6th, 2023
January 5th, 2023
January 4th, 2023
January 6th, 2023
January 6th, 2023
January 6th, 2023
January 6th, 2023