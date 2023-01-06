Man Sentenced To 40-Years In Prison For 2020 Murder In Catoosa


A man has received a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man.

Bradley Bales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to the desecration of a human corpse on Thursday.

The victim, Bart Kutt, was found burned beyond recognition in his home in Catoosa.

Two other suspects, Madison Broyes and Kayla Harcheare are expected to appear in court later this month.
