By: News On 6

Several Celebrations Being Held For Governor Stitt's Inauguration

Oklahoma Governor Stitt will be holding a series of celebratory events around the state ahead of his inauguration.

The first event will be held in Tulsa on Friday evening at the BOK Center in downtown. The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Another ball will be held in Enid at the Stride Event Center on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Finally, the last ball will be held at the Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City on Monday. That event is also set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

These events are being put on by the non-profit 'Oklahoma Inaugural Inc.'

All events require tickets and are already sold out.