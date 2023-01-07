Jarrett Farm Resort In Ramona To Reopen Soon Under New Ownership

-

A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening soon with a lot of renovations and new ownership.

The new owners of Jarrett Farm said it was years in the making, but it was something they were called to do.

When Amber Stewart and her husband Dave learned Jarrett Farm went up for sale last year, they knew it was a sign and a dream come true.

"I came out here because I needed to think through some things and find some answers. I'm not sure I found answers but I did find the rest that I was looking for," Amber recited the words she said she found in a guest book at Jarrett Farm in Ramona.

The farm holds a lot of meaning for the couple.

"We stayed here in 2002 on our wedding night and we actually stayed in suite five. So, that's really special. Never thinking we'd ever own this property," Amber said.

In 2021, the two heard the property would be listed for sale.

"And Amber was like, 'Dave, we have to buy this. We have to buy this,' and I was like, 'We cannot buy this. I don't know what you're talking about. We cannot afford this. Like, there is no way,’" Dave said.

They listed their home for sale in Houston, prayed, and started planning. They said their prayers were answered. Now they're here, living on-site with their children just ahead of their grand opening on January 14.

Dave and Amber said it's their goal to serve and accommodate a refreshing place away from life.

"I want them to feel a little bit of - I want them just to feel like, 'Okay, now I can go back to my regular life,'" Amber said.