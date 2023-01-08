Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Weekend

Saturday, January 7th 2023, 6:36 pm
The Oklahoma Boat Expo is back this weekend in downtown Tulsa.
The boat expo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cox Business Convention Center.
Tickets are $12 at the door, and coupons are still available at QuikTrip and Reasor’s.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
