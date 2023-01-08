Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Weekend


Saturday, January 7th 2023, 6:36 pm



TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Boat Expo is back this weekend in downtown Tulsa.

The boat expo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Tickets are $12 at the door, and coupons are still available at QuikTrip and Reasor’s.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 7th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023

January 8th, 2023