Oklahoma Boat Expo Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Weekend

The Oklahoma Boat Expo is back this weekend in downtown Tulsa.

The boat expo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Tickets are $12 at the door, and coupons are still available at QuikTrip and Reasor’s.

