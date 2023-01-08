Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs


Saturday, January 7th 2023, 6:23 pm

By: News On 6


The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs.

Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.

OCSO said a man with most of his face covered gained entry into the store and took items.

The suspect left the store traveling westbound on Shell Creek Road, according to OCSO.

Deputies said the truck the suspect used was stolen, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact OCSO at 918-287-3131.
