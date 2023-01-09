Broken Arrow Home Demolished After Murder-Suicide Investigation

By: News On 6

The Broken Arrow house where two adults and six children died from a murder-suicide in October has been demolished.

The call on October 26th first came in as a house fire near W. Houston St. and S. Elm Pl.

Investigators then found the family inside.

The victims were Brian and Brittney Nelson, along with six children aged one to 13 years old.

Investigators believe the parents killed their children, then took their own lives.