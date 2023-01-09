Watch: Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Partners With TU Greek Life Organizations For Fundraising Challenge

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Greek Life organizations at the University of Tulsa for their upcoming concert.

The Orchestra is partnering with 16 sororities and fraternities for a special fundraising challenge. The organization with the most ticket sales will receive 20% of their ticket revenue back to their sponsored philanthropy.

Executive Director Keith Elder joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to discuss the upcoming event.

The concert is set to take place on Saturday, January 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.