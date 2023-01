By: News On 6

Turnpike Troubadours To Perform At BOK Center This Spring

-

A popular Oklahoma-based band will perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this spring.

The venue announced Monday morning that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform live on Saturday, April 1st.

Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m. HERE.