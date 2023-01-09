Death Row Inmate Suing Department Of Corrections Ahead Of Execution

By: News On 6

A man scheduled to be put to death Thursday is suing the Department of Corrections after the state denied his request to have his pastor in the execution chamber with him.

Scott Eizember is set to die this week for killing AJ and Patsy Cantrell in Depew in 2003.

Related Story: Pardon & Parole Board Denies Clemency Request For Scott Eizember

The Supreme Court is ruled 8-1 last year that under religious freedom, condemned prisoners have a right to have a pastor with them during the execution.

DOC has not commented on why the denial was given.