37th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Starts In Tulsa

More than 360 racers are hitting the dirt race track this week at the 37th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl.

Thousands of fans are expected to be in the stands every night this week.

"There's not another venue in the country like this building here, it's just made for this," said co-founder Emmett Hahn.

People travel from all over the country to make it to the Chili Bowl.

Dale Durbin is visiting from San Diego. This is his 18th trip to the event.

He said he goes to racing competitions throughout the U.S., and the Chili Bowl is the top race.

"So many people, so many cars in one spot, a ton of racing, best bang for your buck in the country," he said.

There are more than 360 racers this year, but Keith Kunz remembers the days when there were only 50.

He has 15 cars racers competing this year and said the Chili Bowl has the best of the best.

"Any motor sports, whether it's NASCAR drag racing, anybody in the United States knows what the Chili Bowl is, and their eyes are upon this," Kunz said.

Kunz said for racers, it's a huge opportunity.

Kaylee Bryson is the first woman to make the Chili Bowl A-feature. She said the Chili Bowl has changed her career.

"There's so many people watching the Chili Bowl. It's such a huge publicity thing, being able to do good proves how good of a racer you are, and lets other people know you can drive for them or want them to sponsor you," Bryson said.

While it's set to be an exciting week, fans like Durbin said they are already planning next year's trip.

"I've got six seats up in the grandstands, and I don't plan on getting rid of them," Durbin said.

A winner will be named after the final race on Saturday night, Jan. 14.