20-Year-Old Tulsa Racer To Compete In Chili Bowl's Main Event On Saturday

Day two of the Chili Bowl is underway at the Tulsa Fairgrounds and a 20-year-old Tulsa racer is already locked into Saturday night's main event.

Bixby’s Cannon McIntosh took the checkered flag on night one, beating out some NASCAR drivers.

McIntosh gets to sit back, relax, watch the races, and support his team the rest of the week. His win on Monday night locked him in to Saturday night's A-feature.

The 370 racers at the Chili Bowl are broken up into five groups that race each night of the week. The top two finishers each night automatically advance to Saturday night.

Monday night, McIntosh started on the pole for the main event and held onto the lead, even though his right rear tire was losing air toward the end of the race.

At just 20 years old, this is Cannon’s third Chili Bowl prelim win in five years and his third time getting to race for the Golden Driller and $10,000.

“Growing up, watching here as a kid, to now being able to compete at the highest level with these guys, it is pretty special, especially with it being in my back yard. I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to be able to race at such a high level,” said McIntosh.

If you want to head out to the Chili Bowl, pit passes never sell out.

Several Oklahomans are in the field Tuesday night, including Sand Springs’ Hank Davis and the top woman in the field, Muskogee’s Kaylee Bryson.