Investigation Underway After 2 Buildings Catch Fire In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Investigators are looking into what caused two buildings to catch fire near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive on Tuesday night.

Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., flames were shooting from the back of the house that had caught fire.

According to firefighters, the blaze likely broke out between two buildings, a home and a structure that used to be an outdoor entertainment space that was being used for storage.

Fire officials say homeless people have started fires in the area in the past.

12 engines responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Officials say nobody was injured in the fire.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.