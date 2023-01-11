By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Stealing Purse From Woman At Tulsa Walmart Arrested

Tulsa Police say they've arrested a man accused of stealing a purse from two elderly women.

According to police, Matthew Allen allegedly took the purse on Tuesday at a Walmart near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive.

After reviewing a photo of Allen, his vehicle and his tag, police say they went to his house, spoke with his parents, and convinced him to turn himself in.











