Man Accused Of Stealing Purse From Woman At Tulsa Walmart Arrested

Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 6:52 am
Tulsa Police say they've arrested a man accused of stealing a purse from two elderly women.
According to police, Matthew Allen allegedly took the purse on Tuesday at a Walmart near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive.
After reviewing a photo of Allen, his vehicle and his tag, police say they went to his house, spoke with his parents, and convinced him to turn himself in.
