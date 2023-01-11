Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location

By: News On 6

A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors.

The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business.

The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting down, but its second location at 51st and Yale will remain open.

The restaurant says the last day of operation at the 15th Street location will be Saturday.