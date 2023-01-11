Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location


Wednesday, January 11th 2023, 6:58 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors.

The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business.

The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting down, but its second location at 51st and Yale will remain open.

The restaurant says the last day of operation at the 15th Street location will be Saturday.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 11th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023

January 12th, 2023