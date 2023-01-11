Oklahoma Center For Poison & Drug Information Reports Increase In Number Of Children Exposed To Marijuana Edibles

The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information has reported that the number of kids exposed to marijuana edibles is rising. In 2022 alone, it reported 269 cases, which was up significantly from 2018, when Oklahoma enacted the Medical Marijuana Act.

Dr. Ryan Brown, an emergency room pediatrician at Oklahoma Children's Hospital said that the biggest reason for the increase in cases is because it's now more accessible to people and by extension, their children. According to Dr. Brown, Oklahoma went from about 14 cases reported in 2018 to 269 in 2022.

Dr. Brown said that edible marijuana isn't being locked away like other medications, and children cannot necessarily tell the difference between edible marijuana that looks like food or candy and real food.

"I cannot trust a two year old not to get into a gummy bear if it looks like a gummy bear or candy bar or butter or brownie or whatnot. So as the consumer, I need to take full responsibility to put it up, lock it up, get it outside the house," Dr. Brown said.

Dr. Brown said that the age group that has been reported most to accidentally consume edible marijuana has been children between the ages of two and three. Consuming marijuana at that age can be especially dangerous because it can cause many different problems.

"The big three that we’re seeing with the kids is one, CNS depression or central nervous system depression. They’re getting lethargic, they’re getting sleepy, they are not able to interact very well. Tachycardia and vomiting, some of those are some of the three big symptoms that we’re seeing with kids," Dr. Brown said.

Dr. Brown said that if your child consumes edible marijuana, call the center for poison and drug Information at 1-800-222-1222. The poison control center will be able to answer any questions you have and help determine whether or not you need to take your child to urgent care or a clinic.