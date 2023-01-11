Turnpike Troubadours Add 2nd BOK Center Show Due To High Demand

By: News On 6

-

The Turnpike Troubadours are going to perform two shows at the BOK Center this spring after an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first-ever headlining show at the venue.

On Wednesday, the BOK Center said announecd a second show on Thursday, March 30, before the first show announced for April 1st.

Special guests will still include Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th and 10 a.m. and area available HERE.