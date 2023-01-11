Firefighters Help Family Of Man Killed In Tulsa House Fire

-

Firefighters are helping a woman who lost her husband in a house fire last week.

Firefighters at Station No. 17 said when anyone in their community hurts, they hurt.

Lt. Jason Smart said it's a small station, tucked into a small community.

Nora Legan's husband Ricky died last week after their house caught fire.

"We feel the hurt that the community feels," Smart said.

Smart said the fire had taken over the front of the house by the time they got there, and Ricky didn't make it out.

He said when firefighters lose someone in a fire, it's something that stays with them.

"Our first priority is to help, and when our efforts don't help a victim or change the outcome of a scene, it affects us a little bit," he said.

People are raising money for Nora and the rest of Ricky's family. Fire station No. 17 decided to pitch in, people online already raising more than $7,000.

"He was just a wonderful, wonderful person. I mean anybody that knew him, knew how good he was," his wife Nora said.

Smart said they're proud to serve the area they work in and they know people would step up for them if they ever needed it.

"We know if we ever need anything, that people would reach out and help us," Smart said.

Smart said the fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused this fire.

He said they did go door-to-door in the neighborhood to make sure neighbors had working smoke alarms.

