By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma To Execute Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember For 2003 Murder Of Creek Co. Couple

-

The State of Oklahoma will execute death row prisoner Scott Eizember on Thursday morning, 20 years after he murdered a Creek County couple leading to the largest manhunt in state history.

The family of AJ and Patsy Cantrell have been fighting for justice for two decades and they say they are relieved that the fight is almost over.

Scott Eizember murdered AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew home in October 2003.

Eizember broke into the Cantrells' home to spy on an ex-girlfriend across the street. When the Cantrells came home and found Eizember, he killed them both.

Eizember later shot his ex's teenage son and beat her with a shotgun. He then spent the next 37 days hiding from law enforcement until a couple found him and offered him a ride. After taking that couple hostage for six hours, the man pulled a gun and shot Eizember, which led to his arrest.

Earlier this week, Eizember's team filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections claiming his religious rights were being denied because his spiritual advisor wasn't allowed in the room during the execution.

The DOC said that is because he had been arrested in the past for creating disruptions while protesting the death penalty.

The DOC changed its decision on Wednesday after the family of the victims said they didn't want anything to delay the execution.

Eizember is set to be executed at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

News On 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright will be inside the execution chamber as a media witness.