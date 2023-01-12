Changes Coming To Roads In Mounds Thanks To Grant Money

-

Some big changes will be coming to roads in the town of Mounds after it received some major grants to pay for improvements.

Mounds Streets Superintendent Phillip Greer says many residents have voiced their concerns with the existing narrow roads.

Town leaders were awarded two Indian Nations Council of Governments Reap Grants.

"This is the highest traffic area in town besides commercial street due to the school parents bringing kids to school buses. There is about five to seven buses they use. It's just a safety concern and providing sidewalks for the kids to walk on so they aren’t walking at the edge of the streets,” Phillip Greer, Mounds Street Superintendent, said.

The first grant is for $ 80,000 and will allow Mounds to build new sidewalks and widen 17th street near Mounds Public Schools.

The town will use $30,000 of sales tax money to cover the rest of the project.

The town will also receive an additional $150,000 grant to widen 16th street from the highway to the school along Russell, which is a main street for traffic.

Superintendent Greer says streets will also receive new pavement.

"Just to improve the town and make it more attractive for people to move to. We have new businesses being added on commercial and hopefully that will attract people to move to Mounds and recognize we are making progress here,” Phillip Greer, Mounds Street Superintendent, said.

Greer says both projects are expected to start this summer when school is out.

Greer says the additions wouldn't be possible without the grant money, due to the limited sales tax dollars the town receives.