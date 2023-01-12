ODOT Seeking Input On How To Make The State Safer For Pedestrians, Cyclists & Other Wheeled Vehicles


Thursday, January 12th 2023, 7:11 am

By: News 9, News On 6


The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking input on how it can make the state safer for cyclists, pedestrians and people who use wheelchairs and scooters.

The state wants to make urban areas more accessible, with additions like paved trails, bike lanes, crosswalks and ADA ramps.

ODOT hopes to have a plan in place by the summer of 2023.

Those interested can take the survey at OKATP.org.
