Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder


Friday, January 13th 2023, 12:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.

This is a developing story...

