Friendly Dog Helps Deputies Make Arrest

Friday, January 13th 2023, 4:10 pm
Tulsa County Deputies say a friendly dog helped them find a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest.
Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Thursday night when they came into contact with Rosetta Almy. They say Almy had a warrant out for her arrest and ran away and hid from deputies. That's when a dog named Lassie joined the search and led authorities to where Almy was hiding.
Almy was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
January 13th, 2023
January 15th, 2023
January 15th, 2023
January 15th, 2023
January 15th, 2023
January 15th, 2023
January 15th, 2023