Friendly Dog Helps Deputies Make Arrest

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa County Deputies say a friendly dog helped them find a woman who had a warrant out for her arrest.

Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call on Thursday night when they came into contact with Rosetta Almy. They say Almy had a warrant out for her arrest and ran away and hid from deputies. That's when a dog named Lassie joined the search and led authorities to where Almy was hiding.

Almy was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.



