By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Jan. 14-15, 2023

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful: Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) encourages high school and college students to take action in the fight against litter and illegal dumping in Oklahoma! We challenge students to tackle this issue in a 25-45 second video clip that conveys to all citizens of Oklahoma that littering is costly, deplorable, illegal, and just downright wrong. The winning video clips will appear on the KOB website and social media platforms as well. Winners in each division will also win a $1250 prize. For details, CLICK HERE.