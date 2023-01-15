Racers Compete In Final Night Of Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

By: News On 6

-

The Chili Bowl is closing in on the main event and we will soon know the national title winner.

Over 360 drivers qualified for Saturday's races, but only 24 drivers will be in the final race.

During the Grand Masters Ceremony, officials announced an additional $35,000 was added to the grand prize.

Hank Davis from Sand Springs was considered the underdog during his race earlier this week. He won and qualified for the final race on Saturday. He secured a starting position of 2nd place.

After the races, fans will have the opportunity to meet all the racers in the pits for pictures and autographs.

Announcer and publicist, Bryan Hulbert says the event may be ending, but it's one of the most satisfying days.

“Of all of the events that I work all over the country, I work for about four different series. I get to travel all over the United States. This is really what I work for every year and when the event leads up to that big race and that big race is putting the best against the best and you give them a good surface to play on, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Hulbert said.

A new Chili Bowl record was set today by Claremore Racer Kris Carroll who advanced through seven features. The previous record was five.