Community Comes Together To Rebuild Art For Playscape

Sunday, January 15th 2023, 6:50 pm
The community came together on Sunday to help rebuild a beloved interactive cardboard art piece.
Playscape is made of repurposed material, like cardboard, and encourages kids and adults to get creative while having fun building artwork.
Over the holidays, during a freeze, there was a leak at the warehouse where Scraps Designs stores the Pop-Up Playscape.
So, the owner decided to get the community together to rebuild.
The Rebuild Party took place at cultivate strength on Cherry Street.
