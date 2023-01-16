Community Comes Together To Rebuild Art For Playscape


Sunday, January 15th 2023, 6:50 pm

By: News On 6


The community came together on Sunday to help rebuild a beloved interactive cardboard art piece.

Playscape is made of repurposed material, like cardboard, and encourages kids and adults to get creative while having fun building artwork.

Over the holidays, during a freeze, there was a leak at the warehouse where Scraps Designs stores the Pop-Up Playscape.

So, the owner decided to get the community together to rebuild.

The Rebuild Party took place at cultivate strength on Cherry Street.

