Links Mentioned On Jan. 16, 2023


Monday, January 16th 2023, 3:16 am

By: News On 6


Links Mentioned On Jan. 16, 2023

New Orleans Jazz Festival Headliners Announced

Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are headliners at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Festival.

The line-up for this year's festival is star-studded with some of the biggest names of the last six decades.

The festival runs from April 28th through May 7th.

Weekend passes start at $225.

For more information Click Here.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 16th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023

January 17th, 2023