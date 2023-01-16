Tulsa City Closings For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By: Gabe Castillo

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in observance of the holiday, some city services will be suspended.

What City Services Will Be Impacted On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Tulsa City Hall and other city facilities will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Tulsa Parks recreation centers will also be closed Monday, including the Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center and Redbud Valley Nature Preserve.

The city mulch site will also be closed on Monday. According to officials, the mulch site will resume normal operation on Tuesday, January 17.

What Services Will Continue As Normal On Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

According to the city, the Oxley Nature Center’s trails, Page Belcher Golf Course and the Tulsa Zoo will all be open on Monday.

The city says public safety and mission-critical operations will operate as normal on Monday. City officials say residents can call the city's 24-hour number if they need water assistance or suffer sewer problems: water – (918) 596-9488, sewer - (918) 586-6999.

Will Trash & Recycling Be Picked Up On Monday?

According to the city, refuse and recycling will still be collected as usual on Monday. Yard waste and bulky waste will also be collected as regularly scheduled.

Can I Still Take Public Transit on Monday?

The city says Tulsa Transit will be running normal bus services on Monday.