Suspect Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old In Drive-By Shooting Arrested, TPD Says

A suspect in a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl on Sunday is in custody, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Tulsa Police say Rocky Serna was arrested and accused in the shooting fn the child.

Police said the investigation is still active and they are seeking other suspects in the case.

On Sunday, Captain Shane Tuell with TPD said shootings like this one should never happen in the first place.

“This was not the intended victim, but this is going to be something that the shooters are going to have to live with," said Tuell.

Records show Serna was arrested in September for drug trafficking and was arrested five other times in 2022 for various other charges.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

