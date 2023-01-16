Crews Working On Low Water Dam, Pedestrian Bridge Near Gathering Place

-

The agreement to build a second dam on the Arkansas River comes as construction on the first one, at Zink Lake, is mostly done.

The $54 million dollar Zink dam will be essentially complete this summer.

However, work on the east end, where it meets the bank at Gathering Place and directs water into a flume for rafting, means it won’t be finished until mid-2024.

The pedestrian bridge and Zink dam are City projects funded through the Vision sales tax.

Construction on the pedestrian bridge started in May 2021, with a $27 million budget. The structure is complete, and work is now focused on the decking, and railing.

Electrical and lighting work remains to be done. The connection to Gathering Place on the east side will be the final step.

On the west end, a circular ramp is finished, connecting the bridge to the trail.

The bridge will open sometime this summer, with a fenced pathway connection on the east side open as construction continues on a lawn and viewing area on the bank.

Down below, water is already flowing over half of the new dam that will re-create Zink Lake.

Construction started in October 2020, and will cost $54 million.

The concrete gates are being poured in stages now, with working moving toward the east bank as the final step.

A whitewater rafting flume, made partly out of natural rock and concrete sculpted to look like rocks, is under construction and will open next year.

The dam will direct water into the flume, with steps down to create fast moving water.